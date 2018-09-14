Richmond driver runs over barrier, strikes another driver

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A two-vehicle crash occurred on Friday morning at northbound I-95, south of Laburnum,
Virginia State Police found that a female driver was traveling southbound out of Petersburg in a Ford Ranger when she ran off the road and went over a barrier into oncoming traffic traveling northbound.
The driver hit a Volkswagen Jetta head-on. The Jetta was driven by a female traveling out of Richmond.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford Ranger was charged with reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.