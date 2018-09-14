Powhatan officials respond to area stabbing

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - Powhatan County Public Safety Department responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred around 3 p.m.
The stabbing took place in the 2700 block of Trenholm Road in Powhatan.
The caller reported that a female had been stabbed in the abdomen by a male that she knew prior to the incident.
Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office identified the subject as Antonio Sanderson, 28, of Powhatan.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Sanderson has been charged with malicious wounding and is being held without bond.
No further information will be released due to the ongoing investigation.
