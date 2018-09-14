Northern Neck relieved after minor impacts from Florence

MORATTICO, VA (WWBT) - Communities along the Northern Neck are breathing a sigh of relief after fearing severe flooding and power outages from Hurricane Florence’s original path.
Some small towns like Morattico, Towles Point, and areas along the bay were urged to evacuate due to the low elevation.
Early Friday morning, Governor Ralph Northam lifted the evacuation for coastal areas of the state.
However, areas along the Rappahannock River have been dealing with a coastal flood warning and higher than normal tides for the last week or so.
Florence’s original path had homeowners fearing the worst and thinking back to storms like Isabel and Ernesto.
"We remember Isabel, which is almost 15 years ago today,” said Harry Sadler, of Morattico. “This was all underwater and the house back there got knocked off its foundation from Isabel."
Now with Florence’s landfall focused on the Carolinas, homeowners are feeling a weight lifted off their shoulders.
“Relief, absolute relief [is running through my mind right now],” Sadler said.
"I’m feeling great!” said Ross Johnson, of Morattico. “Not feeling so great through for the people in North and South Carolina, but we dodged a bullet."
The river flooded roadways and yards in the village earlier in the week from heavy rains over the weekend.
"Flooding I had never seen before from rain,” Sadler said. “Then of course with the hurricane coming, the ground wet, high winds, these big trees are going to disappear on you."
In preparation for Florence, folks took their boats out of the water and prepared for the storm like they've done so often in the past.
“I was picking up stuff in the basement, getting stuff out of the yard, and getting stuff off the deck that might blow around,” Johnson said. “Any sort of thing that might float or blow.”
Originally, areas in the Northern Neck could have seen a storm surge of anywhere from 3-5 feet. That has significantly decreased at this point with Florence’s new path.
But, there’s still a chance for moderate to minor flooding, and it’s something people are keeping an eye on.
“Since the hurricane is going to go up the valley that will add to our water levels down here eventually,” Johnson said. “So it will have a long-term effect.”
Future forecasts do not show severe impacts for the Northern Neck region.
