New Kent Sheriff’s Office recognized for best traffic safety programs

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police (VACP) presented the New Kent Sheriff’s Office with a first place award for Best Traffic Safety Programs in Virginia in 2017.
The award was a part of the 2018 Virginia Law Enforcement Challenge awards.
All awards were presented at a luncheon during the VACP’s 93rd Annual Training Conference on Tuesday in Roanoke.
New Kent Sheriff’s Office was awarded first place in the state for 1-50 sworn members, in the Sheriff’s Office category. The department also received special recognition for outstanding enforcement and education efforts in the areas of occupant protection.
New Kent members were not able to attend the ceremony due to Hurricane Florence assistance efforts, but the award will be formally presented by the VACP at an upcoming New Kent Board of Supervisors meeting.
The Virginia Law Enforcement Challenge promotes professionalism in traffic safety enforcement and encourages agencies to share best practices and programs with each other.
More information about the Law Enforcement Challenge program can be found online.
