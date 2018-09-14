Mother of 2-year-old boy charged with murder

Keneisha Jazmin Epps was arrested and charged on Thursday. (Source: Henrico Police Dept.)
By Allison Norlian | September 14, 2018 at 9:14 AM EST - Updated September 14 at 9:15 AM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in March has been charged with child abuse, neglect and murder.

According to Henrico Police, 25-year-old Keneisha Jazmin Epps was arrested and charged on Thursday, Sept. 13.

KeJon Edwards died at his home on March 30.

Kejon died at his home in March. (Source: Ricky Johnson)
Police responded to the 1800 block of Binford Lane for a medical emergency around 3:15 p.m. on March 30 where they found an unresponsive child who was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation led to Epps being indicted by the grand jury for child neglect and murder.

