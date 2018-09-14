Mother of 2-year-old boy charged with murder

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in March has been charged with child abuse, neglect and murder.
According to Henrico Police, 25-year-old Keneisha Jazmin Epps was arrested and charged on Thursday, Sept. 13.
KeJon Edwards died at his home on March 30.
Police responded to the 1800 block of Binford Lane for a medical emergency around 3:15 p.m. on March 30 where they found an unresponsive child who was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The investigation led to Epps being indicted by the grand jury for child neglect and murder.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.