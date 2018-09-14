Mandatory evacuation order lifted for Coastal Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam lifted the mandatory evacuation on Friday of mandatory evacuation.
“The imminent threat of coastal flooding and high winds have passed for our coastal communities as Hurricane Florence has made landfall in the Carolinas and we believe it is safe for Virginians to begin returning home” Northam said.
The governor says the state is shifting its focus to possible inland flooding in Southwest Virginia.
"We will make determinations in the coming days about the available resources and assistance we can offer to our neighbors in the Carolinas, who are in our thoughts and prayers as they bear the impact of this historic storm. I want to recognize the tireless work of our local, state, and federal partners who have been working around the clock to prepare Virginia for Hurricane Florence and to keep our residents safe.”
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.