‘Give a Day RVA’ brings community together for regional day of service

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The City of Richmond will participate in a regional day of service called ‘Give a Day RVA’ on Saturday, September 29.
‘Give a Day’ is the largest day of volunteer service in the region bringing organizations, businesses, community partners and government together to advance the Richmond region through a shared vision.
The event is sponsored by HandsOn Greater Richmond, and will include Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover, Powhatan, Ashland and Goochland.
There are over 35 service projects throughout the area that all members of the community can take part in.
‘Give a Day RVA’ provides the Richmond community with volunteer opportunities and an opportunity to join forces to advance the Richmond region.
For a full list of service projects, click here. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Paul.Manning@richmondgov.com
