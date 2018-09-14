FORECAST: Coastal flood warnings to remain through Sunday morning

Coastal flood warnings are up for portions of VA and will remain through the Sunday morning as an onshore wind around Florence drives water into the bay. TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows mid 70s. Very humid | SATURDAY: Scattered showers and breezy. Highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 70%) | MORE on the First Alert Weather app
7am: Scattered Showers, 74°, Windy, 50% Rain Chance
- 12pm: Scattered Showers, 76°, 70% Rain Chance
- 4pm: Scattered Showers, 80°, 70% Rain Chance
- 7 pm: Scattered Showers, 76°, , 70% Rain Chance
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and breezy. Winds 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers, especially west. Depends on track of remnant area of low pressure. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers still possible. Depends on remnant area of low pressure track. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)