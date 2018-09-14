Florence now a tropical storm, leaves several dead, ‘catastrophic’ flood warnings in effect

(RNN) - Florence is now a tropical storm sitting over the Carolina coasts and moving slowly inland and south, causing life-threatening storm surges and potentially “catastrophic freshwater flooding,” according to the National Weather Service.
The storm has claimed at least five lives, two of them in Wilmington, NC. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house, WECT reported. A father in the same home was transported to the hospital.
A third person, a woman, died in Hampstead, NC, in Pender County.
Two more people were killed in Lenoir County. Greenville station WITN said a 78-year-old man was electrocuted while he was trying to connect two extension cords in the rain. Another 78-year-old man was found dead at his home. It’s believed he died after he was blown down while going outside to check on his dogs.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed the death of the man who was electrocuted outside, CNN reported.
One person died at the West Brunswick High School shelter Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for Brunswick County. An investigation is underway, but officials said it appears there’s no reason for others at the shelter to worry.
A city spokeswoman for New Bern, NC, said more than 200 people were rescued from floodwaters Thursday night, and confirmed that 150 more were waiting to be rescued by Friday morning. The number of people still not rescued fell to about 40 by Friday afternoon, according to New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw.
The 11 p.m. ET National Hurricane Center update warned of “catastrophic freshwater flooding” in parts of North and South Carolina.
The National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service is predicting “Major Flooding,” its most severe classification, from south of the Pamlico Sound in North Carolina, to as as far south as the Waccamaw River near Myrtle Beach, SC.
There are also points as far west as the Rocky River in Anson County, about an hour east of Charlotte, and the Wateree River to the southwest outside Columbia, SC, under “Major Flooding” advisories.
A gauge for the Swift Creek outside New Bern, NC, has already measured water levels as high as eight-and-a-half feet, five feet higher than levels that are safe.
The storm is forecast to creep along the coast, dumping lots of water and lashing the area with winds.
More than 790,000 are already without power in North and South Carolina, CNN reported, and more than 26,000 people are in emergency shelters. A nuclear power plant in Brunswick, NC, has shut operations.
The eye of Florence directly struck Wrightsville Beach, NC, early Friday. The hurricane officially hit the East Coast around 7:40 a.m. ET as a Category 1 storm.
The storm is expected to slow and move west-southwest on land, along extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina Friday and Saturday. Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week, the NHC stated.
A surge is likely along portions of the South Carolina coast. Hurricane-force winds are expected to spread to other parts of the coast Friday. Inland flooding also is a concern.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged people to take the storm seriously.
“There is going to be a lot of rain. We are on the bad side of this storm. Our meteorologists are saying that the rainfall amounts will be devastating in certain areas,” he said Thursday.
Southeastern coastal North Carolina into far northeastern South Carolina could see 20 to 25 inches of rainfall; some isolated areas could see 40 inches. The rainfall will cause catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding, the NHC said.
The remainder of South Carolina and North Carolina into southwest Virginia could see 6 to 12 inches, with some isolated areas seeing 15 inches. The rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding.
About 800 flights in the region were canceled ahead of the storm, CNN reported.
More than 10 million people live in areas under warnings or watches for hurricane- or tropical storm- force winds, CNN reported. At least 1 million people were ordered to evacuate along the coast.
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the governors of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland declared states of emergency. President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency on the federal level Tuesday for the Carolinas and Virginia.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles from the center of the storm.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Edisto Beach, SC, to Ocracoke Inlet, NC, and the Pamlico Sound.
In addition, the threat of storm surges looms for areas in the path of the storm, meaning life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland is possible. A storm surge warning is in effect for Myrtle Beach, SC to Ocracoke Inlet, NC and the Pamlico and Neuse rivers.
The Neuse, Pamlico, Pungo and Bay rivers may experience storm surges from 4 to 7 feet.
Other areas facing a surge include:
- Ocracoke Inlet, NC to Cape Lookout, NC, 2 to 4 feet
- Cape Lookout, NC to Cape Fear, NC, 3 to 5 feet
- Cape Fear, NC to Myrtle Beach, SC, 2 to 4 feet
“Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread inland across the remainder of the warning area through Saturday,” the NHC said.
Tropical Storm Isaac became Tropical Depression Isaac Friday morning. It’s moving westward across the eastern Caribbean, where it’s expected to bring tropical storm conditions and up to 5 inches of rain across the Windward Islands, Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.
Up to 3 inches of rainfall are expected for parts of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic and Haiti, possibly causing life-threatening flash flooding.
Helene was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Thursday. It’s moving north, and is expected to turn away from the U.S.
Yet another tropical storm formed in the Atlantic Thursday night. The National Weather Center upgraded Subtropical Storm Joyce to Tropical Storm Joyce in its 11 p.m. Thursday update.
Joyce, which is about 1,090 miles west-southwest of the Azores, is moving south-southwest at 8 mph. It’s forecast to slow down and turn eastward by Friday night and then accelerate northeastward over the weekend.
And another disturbance is swirling around in the Gulf of Mexico. That system could develop into a tropical depression by Friday. The NHC is encouraging officials in northeastern Mexico, Texas and Louisiana to monitor its progress.
