Family who fled storm plans to return home sooner than expected

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A Hampton mother worked all week to convince her daughter who studies in Greensboro, NC, to seek refuge in Central Virginia, but now the family is planning to return home sooner than expected.
Melanie Tyler has lived through hurricanes before and was concerned about the damage Hurricane Florence could cause. She urged her daughter to leave school and come to Richmond to escape the worst of the storm.
“We went through Isabel,” Tyler said from her hotel in Glen Allen. “[It was the] worst experience I’ve ever had and made me more cautious. Just looking at the potential rainfall in Greensboro was enough."
She’s been glued to the TV coverage, tracking Florence and begging her daughter, Briana, to drive north to Richmond. Briana was a little girl when Isabel made landfall in 2003, but she has a clear memory of the storm.
"I still remember coming back to trees on neighbor’s sheds,” Briana said.
Briana was focused on class and didn’t want to make the three-hour drive to Richmond, but her parents know the one sure fire thing about hurricanes - they’re unpredictable.
“Even as of Tuesday, my job shut down,” Melanie said. “We prepared for and expected the worst.”
Traveling to the river city with some food and few clothes, the mother and daughter are now keeping their fingers crossed - not just for their Hampton home, but also for Briana’s father who had to unexpectedly brave the storm for work Friday.
With only scattered showers hitting Richmond and Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandatory evacuation rescinded, the Tylers are optimistic they’ll be back home soon.
“It certainly could have been a whole lot worse,” Tyler said.
