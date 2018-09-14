Domestic dispute leads to high-speed chase

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Stafford County deputies have made an arrest following a domestic dispute and interstate pursuit.
A report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Regina Lane was made to Deputy Nathan Potter on Thursday. The victim reported that her and her boyfriend had several verbal and physical altercations throughout the day.
The victim identified her boyfriend as 19-year-old Steven Ramos, of Fredericksburg.
Ramos attempted to drag the victim down the stairs at around 11 p.m., before leaving in her vehicle without her permission. A witness corroborated this statement.
Emergency units located the vehicle in the area of South Gateway Drive and Route 17. The suspect did not stop and continued driving onto I-95 northbound at a high rate of speed.
After losing sight of the vehicle in the area of Exit 140, deputies later located the suspect leaving the vehicle at a residence in the northern end of the county.
Ramos was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3000 secured bond. He is charged with eluding police, reckless driving, driving without a license, unauthorized use of vehicle, petit larceny and assault.
