Bob Evans recalling more than 46,000 pounds of pork sausage links

(RNN) – Bob Evans is recalling about 46,734 pounds of pork sausage link products because they might be contaminated with plastic and other materials, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The pork products were produced on Aug. 1, 2018 and bear the number “EST 6785. The items were shipped to Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.
There are no reports of injury, or bad reactions to consuming the products.
The following products are subject to recall, and were produced on Aug. 1, 2018:
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS MAPLE PORK SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018 or Oct. 19, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS BROWN SUGAR & HONEY.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “FRESH FROM MEIJER MAPLE FLAVORED SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 06, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “GIANT EAGLE MAPLE PORK BREAKFAST SAUSAGE LINKS CARAMEL COLOR ADDED.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 10, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “SCHNUCKS MAPLE RECIPE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE.” These products contain a Lot Code of 8213.
If you have the contaminated sausage, the FDA recommends you throw it out or return the package where you bought it.
