Wrong way driver causes head-on collision in Louisa County
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 13, 2018 at 11:41 AM EST - Updated September 13 at 12:32 PM

LOUISA COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A driver traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes of I-64 was the cause of a head-on collision around 11:32 a.m. on Thursday.

Virginia State Police responded to reports of a wrong way driver on the interstate just minutes before the crash took place.

Investigators found that an elderly man driving a silver Ford Focus struck a Jeep Liberty, driven by a woman, head-on.

Both drivers have been transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.

