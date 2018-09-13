Wrong way driver causes head-on collision in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A driver traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes of I-64 was the cause of a head-on collision around 11:32 a.m. on Thursday.
Virginia State Police responded to reports of a wrong way driver on the interstate just minutes before the crash took place.
Investigators found that an elderly man driving a silver Ford Focus struck a Jeep Liberty, driven by a woman, head-on.
Both drivers have been transported to the hospital for serious injuries.
The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.
