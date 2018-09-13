Wake-up roundup for Sept. 13

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - All eyes remain on Hurricane Florence and where it will go. The storm weakened just a bit overnight and it’s impacts on Virginia continue to lessen.
But did you know that the Waffle House can predict how strong a storm will be?
FEMA has the Waffle House Index, which keeps track of how many Waffle House restaurants close during bad weather and how long it takes them to re-open.
In non-hurricane news:
- She found dead on the scene around 2:45 a.m.
- No suspects have been named yet
“I spent over two and a half hours each morning getting three kids to three different schools and waiting for bus stops," says one mom.
“I scratched it and I about had a heart attack!” the Amelia Courthouse man said.
The $10 million ticket is the largest prize of any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game, with the odds of winning being 1 in 2,937,600.
Why ... it’s National Peanut Day of course!
“Just because there’s a hurricane going on around you doesn’t mean you have to open the window and look at it.” - Taylor Swift
