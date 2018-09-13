Wake-up roundup for Sept. 13

Wake-up Roundup for Sept. 13
By David Hylton | September 13, 2018 at 5:57 AM EST - Updated September 13 at 7:19 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - All eyes remain on Hurricane Florence and where it will go. The storm weakened just a bit overnight and it’s impacts on Virginia continue to lessen.

But did you know that the Waffle House can predict how strong a storm will be?

FEMA has the Waffle House Index, which keeps track of how many Waffle House restaurants close during bad weather and how long it takes them to re-open.

How the Waffle House predicts a hurricane's severity

In non-hurricane news:

Woman found shot to death in Richmond

  • She found dead on the scene around 2:45 a.m. 
  • No suspects have been named yet
A woman was found shot to death in the 700 block of Northside Avenue.
School bus delays frustrate Chesterfield parents

“I spent over two and a half hours each morning getting three kids to three different schools and waiting for bus stops," says one mom.

WWBT NBC12 - Chesterfield parents air bus concerns

Virginia man snags $10 million lottery prize

“I scratched it and I about had a heart attack!” the Amelia Courthouse man said.

The $10 million ticket is the largest prize of any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game, with the odds of winning being 1 in 2,937,600.

Charles Martin won the highest prize of any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game. (Source: Virginia Lottery)
Charles Martin won the highest prize of any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game. (Source: Virginia Lottery) (WWBT NBC12)

What day is it?

Why ... it’s National Peanut Day of course!

Quote of the day

“Just because there’s a hurricane going on around you doesn’t mean you have to open the window and look at it.” - Taylor Swift

