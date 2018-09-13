Roanoke man arrested in connection to missing 3-month-old baby

Andrew Christopher Terry was arrested for the illegal disposal of 3-month-old Arieanna Day. (Source: WSLS10)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 13, 2018 at 11:26 AM EST - Updated September 13 at 12:32 PM

MONTOGOMERY COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Andrew Christopher Terry, of Roanoke, was arrested overnight and charged in connection to the illegal disposal of 3-month-old Arieanna Day.

The 31-year-old man was arrested around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest after Roanoke Police reached out requesting assistance with the investigation.

Search and rescue crews and law enforcement officers are on scene at North Fork Baptist Church near the railroad tracks.

