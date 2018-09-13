Residents, businesses in Virginia Beach prepare for Florence

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - People in Virginia Beach are taking a deep sigh of relief after learning that Florence won’t hit the area as bad as originally thought. Many say they aren’t risking their lives and are still preparing for the worst.
As the winds start to pick up and the waves crash a little harder in Virginia Beach, businesses are getting ready for whatever Hurricane Florence might bring.
“What we have is what they call hurricane curtains and in order to protect the asset of the people. We put these up to help protect the windows from the wind and rain and keep things off the building.” Lawrence Corfui said.
Lawrence Corfui oversees maintenance at The Boardwalk Hotel on the oceanfront. His crews are busy making sure the building is tough enough to withstand Florence.
“We went ahead and protected the windows from cracks or anything. It’s to protect the windows and keeps it in tact from shattering,” Corfui said.
As of now, the hotel says they are not accepting any guests to stay with them.
“We are closed right now because we are securing the air conditioning unit in the building and make sure there are no leaks or anything like that. We are at a standstill right now and telling people it’s advised not to come down,” Corfui said.
“Yesterday was pretty much a ghost town. Everyone was scared away by the weather reports,” Evan Potamianos said.
There’s no pancakes being flipped inside the Log Cabin Pancake House. Owner Evan Potamianos says you can thank Florence for that.
There were a few brave people who came out to take a morning run, or just to take a look at the rough waves.
“We went through Hurricane Andrew in south Florida, we boarded up windows down there and made secure plans.” Randall Calvin said.
These hurricane warriors say their home is ready for Florence, they moved things from outside and removed dead tree limbs. While they might be safe, they know those in North Carolina might not be.
“The water damage is what’s scary. We have been in areas where there’s a lot of flooding. That’s not something you want to go through," Calvin said.
Governor Ralph Northam still has a mandatory evacuation in place for people living in Zone A.
There are two state shelters for residents to go to, one on the campus of William and Mary, and the other at Christopher Newport University.
The city of Virginia Beach also has shelters open for those evacuating.
