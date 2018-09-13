Preventing house fires after a power outage

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Henrico woman urges homeowners to turn off all appliances if your power goes out after her home caught fire following a Hurricane.
Pam Tyler said her former Chesterfield home on Gateline Drive caught fire in September 2011 when the power came back on following Hurricane Irene.
“I had been cooking rice as the lights started to flicker and unfortunately didn’t think about it,” Tyler said. “I turned the stove up in order to save the rice and not waste it but didn’t think about it when the power went off.”
Tyler and her family stayed at the home during that power outage, but thankfully were not home when the power came back on a week and a half later.
“When the power came back on the burner was on and it caught the house on fire," Tyler said. “I thought we would come back and it would be a little bit of smoke damage, but we had smoke damage throughout the whole house and were out for six months."
A complete renovation was necessary. The home was stripped down to the studs and rebuilt.
Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Lt. Jason Elmore said Tyler's home wasn't the only one to fall victim to the flames when the power came back on in 2011.
"That week we ran to probably six or seven house fires due to power coming back on and things being left on the stove or different electrical things coming back on and causing fires," Elmore said.
Tyler said the situation she went through can be prevented, and since 2011 she’s changed her ways when dealing with outages.
"If you lose power, flip your main circuit breaker that way if you're not home you won't lose all of those things," she said. "If the power goes out, make sure you remove everything within three feet of the stove,” Elmore added. “Make sure all of your knobs are turned off and the stove is completely off."
Fire officials add now is a good time to check your smoke alarms to make sure they’re functioning as well.
“Most smoke alarms these days are electrical, but they have a battery backup,” Elmore said. “If you do lost power, that battery backup is essential to having that smoke alarm work in the event of a power outage.”
Tyler added what happened wasn’t the end of the world, but she and her family learned a lesson and hope to prevent a similar situation from happening to others.
