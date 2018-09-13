Marina destroyed by Isabel preps for Hurricane Florence

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Where the James and Appomatox Rivers meet in Prince George, the Jordan Point Yacht Haven spent Thursday preparing ahead of the storm.
“We prepared, we had every boat hauled out--but it wiped us out," explained owner June Winn.
It was 15 years ago when the merciless wind, rain and storm surge of Hurricane Isabel left the Winn family picking up the pieces.
“The next day the traffic was stopped, and we thought, ‘what’s going on? is the bridge up?’---everybody stopped to look,” Winn said. “I broke down.”
What they saw, were more than 80 boats destroyed, along with their store, leaving the Winn’s to rebuild their business. That storm changed how they prepare for severe weather. Winn says one year, they moved everything out of their store ahead of storm and the business was unharmed. Ahead of Florence they hauled boats out, and decided to raise up items in their store in case storm surge forces water into the store.
“We had no clue what Isabel was going to do,” she explained. “You prepare a little bit better, you can still haul the boats out but you still have no idea if it’s going to end up like Isabel, where it didn’t matter whether you hauled them out or not.”
Winn says the threat of Florence lessening in Virginia is not changing how they prepare, thinking about our neighbors in the South who might experience life changing devastation from the Hurricane.
“I feel for them, my heart goes out to the them," explained Winn. "Even though it’s your business, it’s your life.”
