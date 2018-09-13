High School Scoreboard - Sept. 12

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Here are scores from Wednesday, Sept. 12.
- Manchester 62, Monacan 9
- Varina 48, Hermitage 0
- L.C. Bird 40, James River 20
- Glen Allen 39, Lee-Davis 20
- Atlee 39, Douglas Freeman 20
- Cosby 23, Huguenot 20
- Mills Godwin 14, Hanover 13
- Benedictine 44, Fork Union 16
- Highland Springs 42, Riverbend 0
- Prince George 19, John Marshall 14
- Massaponax 42, Matoaca 14
- Petersburg 50, James Monroe 21
- Goochland 30, Nottoway 13
- Thomas Jefferson 28, Caroline 13
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.