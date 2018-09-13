High School Scoreboard - Sept. 12

By Marc Davis | September 12, 2018 at 9:20 PM EST - Updated September 12 at 9:23 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Here are scores from Wednesday, Sept. 12.

  • Manchester 62, Monacan 9
  • Varina 48, Hermitage 0
  • L.C. Bird 40, James River 20
  • Glen Allen 39, Lee-Davis 20
  • Atlee 39, Douglas Freeman 20
  • Cosby 23, Huguenot 20
  • Mills Godwin 14, Hanover 13
  • Benedictine 44, Fork Union 16
  • Highland Springs 42, Riverbend 0
  • Prince George 19, John Marshall 14
  • Massaponax 42, Matoaca 14
  • Petersburg 50, James Monroe 21
  • Goochland 30, Nottoway 13
  • Thomas Jefferson 28, Caroline 13

