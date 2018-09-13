Henrico schools offer workshops to help parents, guardians, teachers

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools' will assist families facing challenges with its Family Learning Series.
The series, presented by Henrico Schools' Department of Family and Community Engagement, will run through Oct. 23.
The workshops will address topics such as homework, study strategies and raising confident children.
Workshops will be held at public libraries and school facilities in Henrico County.
Parents, guardians and Henrico County Public Schools staff members are invited to register.
