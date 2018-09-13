Fredericksburg man charged after attempted home break-in

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Fredericksburg man was arrested in Stafford County following an attempt to break into a home.
The incident occurred Sept. 2 when a deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on King Street and saw other units with a man matching the description of the suspect.
The homeowner reported his wife waking him up screaming someone was trying to break in. He grabbed a firearm and went to the home’s balcony and told the suspect to leave.
When that failed, the sheriff’s office the homeowner fired a shot in the direction of the river to scare the man away.
Gary Wayne Brown, 42, of Fredericksburg was charged with public intoxication and attempted breaking and entering.
The sheriff’s office said Brown had just been released from Mary Washington Hospital for intoxication and was walking home when he took a shortcut through the woods and ended up at the home.
Brown is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
