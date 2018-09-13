FORECAST: Watching Florence impacts for central Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) – Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days as we monitor the track of Florence. A wind threat remains with gusts up to 30 mph possible Friday and 25 mph gusts possible Saturday in Richmond. This is below tropical storm strength but could take down a few trees. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible in southern VA, where we think wind damage to trees and the power grid are more likely.
Rain totals of 2-5″ will be possible, with highest totals south. Rain will come in on and off tropical downpours, starting Thursday afternoon and lasting through Saturday afternoon.
Coastal flood warnings are up for Tidal portions of VA and will remain up through the weekend as an onshore wind around Florence drives water into the bay.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
- Noon: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, 79°, 20% Rain Chance
- 4 pm: Scattered Showers, 84°, 50% Rain Chance
- 7 pm: Scattered Showers, 80°, 50% Rain Chance
FRIDAY: Rain likely and windy. 15-25mph sustained wind with gusts up to 30mph possible. Higher winds in southern VA. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%).
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and breezy. Winds 10-20mph with gusts up to 25mph. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Depends on remnant area of low pressure track. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers possible. Depends on remnant area of low pressure track. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
