Feature film calls for area actors

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond area actors and residents are encouraged to attend one of two open casting calls to star in a feature film telling the story of Harriet Tubman.
- RICHMOND – Harriet Open Casting Call: Saturday, Sept. 22, 1-4 p.m. at 1000 DMV Drive, Richmond, VA. 23220
- PETERSBURG – Harriet Open Casting Call: Sunday, Sept. 23, 1-4 p.m. at The Exchange Building, 15 Bank St., Petersburg, VA. 23803
The film, Harriet, will feature Cynthia Erivo, who starred in The Color Purple.
People of all ages and ethnicities are invited to attend. The open calls are focused on finding people with interesting, expressive faces that fit into the pre-Civil War time period.
Casting is seeking African-American men and women to act as Philadelphia society, as well as plantation slaves and abolitionists, African-American girls ages 4-10, Caucasian men and women to act as plantation owners, farmers and politicians and two sets of Caucasian twin boys, ages 10-12 and age 18 to act as younger, stand-ins and photo doubles. The twins can be fraternal or identical.
Interested individuals are asked to pre-register online here. It is not required, but strongly encouraged.
Pre-registration is available to those not able to attend, but attendees will be in best consideration.
Acting experience is not required and will not affect compensation.
Filming will begin on Oct. 8 in Richmond and the surrounding area.
For more information, call the Carol Grant Casting hotline at 323-419-0202.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.