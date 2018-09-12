Virginia man snags $10 million lottery ticket

Virginia man snags $10 million lottery ticket
Charles Martin won the highest prize of any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game. (Source: Virginia Lottery)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 12, 2018 at 4:33 PM EST - Updated September 13 at 5:22 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Charles Martin won $10 million after buying a lucky ‘Extreme Millions’ ticket.

The Amelia Courthouse man purchased his winning ticket at 460 Pit Stop in Blackstone on Wednesday.

Martin decided to visit the convenience store after the rain stopped him from mowing his lawn.

“I scratched it and I about had a heart attack!” he said.

Charles Martin won the highest prize of any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game. (Source: Virginia Lottery)
Charles Martin won the highest prize of any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game. (Source: Virginia Lottery) (WWBT NBC12)

The $10 million ticket is the largest prize of any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game, with the odds of winning being 1 in 2,937,600.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.