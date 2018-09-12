Virginia man snags $10 million lottery ticket

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Charles Martin won $10 million after buying a lucky ‘Extreme Millions’ ticket.
The Amelia Courthouse man purchased his winning ticket at 460 Pit Stop in Blackstone on Wednesday.
Martin decided to visit the convenience store after the rain stopped him from mowing his lawn.
“I scratched it and I about had a heart attack!” he said.
The $10 million ticket is the largest prize of any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game, with the odds of winning being 1 in 2,937,600.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.