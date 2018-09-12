Richmond SPCA takes in 49 animals from other shelters

Yesterday, we had an adorable delivery of 17 puppies and two cats! Twelve of the puppies were transferred from Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge in Charlottesville. The organization had rescued their very pregnant mother from a life of neglect on a chain, and she soon delivered 12 healthy puppies. While mom is undergoing treatment for heartworms, her puppies came to us for their necessary vaccinations and sterilization surgeries before we find them loving, lasting homes. The second transfer delivery consisted of five equally adorable puppies and two cats from the Amelia County Animal Shelter. Manager of Admissions Laura Palin and her team work tirelessly to help homeless pets throughout the Commonwealth.They have already traveled to more than 50 government shelters across Virginia this year. Two thirds of the pets we bring into our care are ones whose lives were at risk in municipal shelters. You can support more lifesaving transfers with a one-time donation on Facebook, or learn how to become a monthly Transfer Pal donor at www.richmondspca.org/transferpals. Thank you for being their hero!