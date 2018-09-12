Richmond SPCA takes in 49 animals from other shelters

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond SPCA has taken in nearly 50 animals from shelters around the state.
The shelter has accommodated 32 cats and kittens, including 16 from Chesapeake Animal Services and 14 from Suffolk Animal Care. The additional two cats came Amelia County Animal Shelter.
Amelia also sent five puppies, and 12 new-born puppies came from Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge in Charlottesville, which had rescued their pregnant mother.
The animals will be available for adoption after receiving medical treatment and being spayed and neutered.
