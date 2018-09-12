Red Cross volunteers prep to aid in disaster relief

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Volunteers from all over the country are preparing to answer the call to help once Florence makes landfall.
The Red Cross continues to assign volunteers to help in shelters in the Commonwealth, but they also know our neighbors in North and South Carolina will likely be in need as well. That is why a volunteer welcome center is open at Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church on Hull Street Road.
“This is a massive mobilization," explained Jonathan McNamara, with the VA Red Cross. “With the uncertainty still of the track, we need to be able to respond to a variety of different scenarios and this is what centers like this allow us to do.”
McNamara says within 24 hours, they expected at least 150 volunteers to be processed in Richmond and given assignments.
“We have a national network of volunteers who provide their availability, and they leave sometimes for days, weeks, this could be a 2-3 week deployment for these volunteers," he said.
Once they arrive in the welcome center, they are not only given assignments but provided with resources such as a car and technology. Right now, the Red Cross has shelters set up in the Virginia Beach area, specifically at Christopher Newport University and William and Mary.
“They could be in shelter management, they could be in disaster mental health, they could be mobile feeding specialists," said McNamara. “If you have a passion for service we have a job for you.”
McNamara says more than 100 Virginians responded to Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico to help with disaster relief in the aftermath of devastating hurricanes in 2017, he says now, many Red Cross volunteers from those regions want to pay forward the kindness their homes were shown.
“If they want me to go in, I’ll put in as a shelter supervisor. I’ll work with some of the other programs,” said Pat Meadows. “Right now mass care is what we’re looking at, and most of that has to be in sheltering because the coast has to be evacuated.”
Meadows is the church liaison and also helping run the volunteer welcome center. It is safe to say, service, specifically with the Red Cross is a part of her make up. Meadows' mother was a Red Cross nurse.
“I have worked on Gaston, Isabel and Ernesto here in Virginia,”said Meadows. “I went to Katrina,spent a month down there, went to maria down in Puerto Rico, spent almost a month down there.”
Meadows says as a volunteer you don’t always know what to expect when responding to a disaster, but she and so many others are more than willing to answer the call to serve.
“As many blessings as I have been able to give them, they give me many more," explained Meadows.
If you would to help the Red Cross as they continue to prepare to respond in the Commonwealth and beyond you can send a donation by texting “FLORENCE” to 90999.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.