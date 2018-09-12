Neighborhood Health Watch: Common sports-related injuries and prevention

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Now that students are back in school, that means school sports are getting into full swing.
Football, soccer and cheerleading are all in season and no matter the sport, young athletes can get hurt.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says high school athletes account for 2 million injuries a year.
Dr. Doug Cutter, Medical Director of HCA Sports Medicine at Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals talks about common injuries such as heat-related illness, concussions and injuries cause by overuse.
