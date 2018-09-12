NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 12

(WWBT) - Did you know NBC12 News is streaming 24/7? Click here to check it out, and to watch all of our newscasts live every day.
Here’s a look at the top headlines as you head out the door this morning:
The forecast track of Florence has shifted south in much of the model guidance, but this does not change the fact that Virginia could see significant weather impacts.
Since Florence is expected to impact parts of Virginia, many schools and organizations will be closed during the storm.
For anyone traveling certain places during the time Florence is expected to hit, Amtrak has canceled or changed times of trains.
If you had any plans on heading to the Blue Ridge Parkway campgrounds in Virginia - change your plans! There’s a mandatory evacuation that starts today.
The Red Cross is asking for any eligible donors to give blood NOW ahead of Hurricane Florence’s arrival!
When making plans to stay safe during a hurricane, experts say people should also include their pets. Don’t leave them behind!
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.