Hurricane Florence impacting flights along East Coast

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Some flights are already being canceled and there may be more to come as Hurricane Florence gets closer to the East Coast.
Norfolk International Airport tweeted that all Southwest flights in or out were canceled on Thursday and Friday.
Southwest said other flights could be canceled, delayed and/or diverted from the following locations through September 17:
- Baltimore/Washington (BWI)
- Charleston (CHS)
- Charlotte (CLT)
- Greenville-Spartanburg (GSP)
- Norfolk/Virginia Beach (ORF)
- Raleigh/Durham (RDU)
- Richmond (RIC)
- Washington Dulles International (IAD)
- Washington DC (Reagan National - DCA)
Jet Blue is watching the following flights:
- Baltimore, MD (BWI)
- Charleston, SC (CHS)
- Charlotte, NC (CLT)
- Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU)
- Richmond, VA (RIC)
- Savannah, GA (SAV)
- Washington, DC (DCA)
- Washington, DC (IAD)
- Asheville, NC (AVL)
- Charleston, SC (CHS)
- Concord, NC (USA)
- Greensboro, NC (GSO)
- Greenville, SC (GSP)
- Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)
- Norfolk, VA (ORF)
- Richmond, VA (RIC)
- Roanoke, VA (ROA)
- Savannah, GA (SAV)
- Greenville/Spartanburg, SC (GSP)
- Columbia, SC (CAE)
- Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)
- Charleston, SC (CHS)
- Wilmington, NC (ILM)
- Fayetteville, NC (FAY)
- Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU)
- Charlotte, NC (CLT)
- Greensboro, NC (GSO)
- Asheville, NC (AVL)
- Roanoke, VA (ROA)
- Norfolk, VA (ORF)
- Richmond, VA (RIC)
- Charlottesville, VA (CHO)
- Shenandoah Valley Airport, VA (SHD)
- Savannah, GA (SAV)
If you have tickets for any location listed with any of these airlines, monitor your flight status and offers available due to severe weather.
As of 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Richmond International Airport says there are currently three flights to/from Atlanta canceled for Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.