Hurricane Florence impacting Amtrak service

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - With Hurricane Florence expected to bring severe weather to the east coast over the next couple of days, Amtrak is adjusting travel schedules due to safety reasons.
The following trains will be impacted:
Trains canceled Wednesday, Sept. 12 – Sunday, Sept. 16:
- Auto Train (Lorton, Va. – Sanford, Fla.) trains 52 –53
- Silver Meteor (New York City – Miami) trains 97 – 98
- Crescent (New York City – New Orleans) trains 19 – 20
Trains cancelled Thursday, Sept. 13 – Sunday, Sept. 16
- Carolinian (New York City -- Charlotte, N.C.) trains 79 – 80 are cancelled Thursday, Sept. 13 – Sunday, Sept. 16
- Piedmont (Raleigh, N.C. – Charlotte, N.C.) trains 73 – 78 are cancelled Thursday, Sept. 13 – Sunday, Sept. 16
- Silver Star (New York City – Miami) trains 91 – 92 will operate between Jacksonville, Fla., and Miami only Wednesday, Sept. 12 - Sunday, Sept. 16
The following trains will operate on a modified schedule:
- Palmetto (New York City– Savannah, Ga.) trains 89 – 90 will operate between New York City and Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Sept. 12 – Sunday, Sept. 16.
- Cardinal (Chicago – New York City) trains 50 – 51 will operate between Indianapolis and Chicago between Thursday, Sept. 13 - Sunday, Sept. 16
Northeast Regional service will not operate south of Washington, D.C. The following trains will operate between Washington D.C. and north Thursday, Sept. 13 – Sunday, Sept. 16: trains 171,83, 85, 164, 82, 88, 194, 156, 66, 65, 195, 156, 66, 65, 195, 157, 145, 99, 84,176, 94, 66, 67, 95, 125, 171, 93, 85, 86, 174, 84, and 87.
Amtrak said customers impacted will be able to adjust tickets for other trains. The company will also waive any additional fees if you call 800-USA-RAIL.
These times could still change depending on weather.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.