Hurricane Florence continues to track south

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The forecast track of Florence has shifted south in much of the model guidance and in the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
This does not change the fact that Virginia could see significant weather impacts. The trend is our friend, however, as the storm track continues to sag south.PLUS the scope of the storm is large, with rain and wind extending out a good distance from the center. Stay tuned for the latest, but here is this morning’s updated Satellite pic and data on Florence, and the updated track from NHC:
Here are the weather details on potential Virginia storm impacts. There COULD be some tropical downpours Friday and Saturday.
Hurricane Florence could cause a storm surge of several feet in the Chesapeake Bay.
Rainfall amounts for Virginia have been reduced by the Weather Prediction Center today to a forecast of several inches, which will still be possible, again depending on the storm track and how much rain banding extends into Virginia.
So: What do you do now? Prepare and keep tabs for the latest.
Since updates come every few hours from NHC, look for the latest official guidance on the National Hurricane Center’s website.
