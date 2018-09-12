Flooding present ahead of Florence; clean your drains and ditches

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Many homeowners across the Richmond area are concerned about flooding risks well before Hurricane Florence makes landfall; some are already dealing with flooding.
The Virginia Department of Transportation and public works departments urge you to walk your property and clean up any debris from drains and ditches.
Those crews have been out this week cleaning up as much as possible ahead of any effects we could get from Florence.
In Hanover County some homes are already dealing with flooding following Tuesday night’s strong storms. Some areas of the County saw at least three inches.
"It was actually worse than this,” said Terry Reed, of Mechanicsville. “You should have seen it last night. It was flowing across, it was a stream!"
Reed said his backyard has flooded in the past, but now he’s worried about what could happen with his yard and more potential rain from Hurricane Florence.
“With the ground being so wet and especially with us getting this rain beforehand, if we do get some winds I’m sure there’s a risk some trees will be coming down,” Reed said.
While his house is on higher elevation, Reed said he’s not worried about it flooding, but it’s the storm drains out in front he wants to keep an eye on.
“Last night driving through with the amount of rain we had in such a short period of time, we had a lot of drains, even the really deep ones that were overflowing,”” Reed added. ”If it doesn’t come down all at once the storm system should be able to handle it.”
“It’s a good opportunity for folks to check around their homes, check the ditches to make sure those are cleared and can handle any rain that will fall,” said Bob Spieldenner, Communications Manager with the VDOT Richmond District.
VDOT has crews out clearing drains and ditches to make sure the water flows as smooth as possible.
VDOT services drains and ditches outside of Henrico and Richmond, those jurisdictions have its own public works department.
Spieldenner said even though Florence has shifted south at this point, she's not to be taken lightly.
"We’re not out of the woods yet with Florence,” he said. “We’re keeping a close eye on the storm and definitely expecting some impacts in Virginia, especially areas south of Richmond.”
George Spieggle, of Henrico, said he tries to keep his ditches clear, but due to his age, it’s tough.
He said Tuesday night his yard was flooded from the strong storm.
“All this right here where we’re standing was water,” Spieggle said. “You walk in the grass and you get is the sound of squish squish.”
While Spieggle and his neighbors have contacted Henrico Public Works to come clear the drains, they’ll clean up as much as they can before any effects of Florence come through the area.
