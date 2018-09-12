Florence now Category 1; landfall expected early Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Florence has weakened slightly tonight to a Category 1, 90 mph storm, with little change in the forecast track overnight.
Landfall of the eye of the storm is expected by early Friday morning, although strong winds and bands of heavy rain have already arrived over all of eastern North Carolina.
Southeastern North Carolina remains ground zero for the very worst of this storm, with hurricane force winds, damaging storm surge, and tremendous rainfall totals of over 20 inches. The slow movement of the storm Friday through the weekend will take it across parts of South Carolina, followed by an eventual recurve to the north starting Sunday and Monday, taking the remnant low pressure system north along the mountains. This will maintain rain chance for Virginia even into next week.
Regarding storm impacts for Virginia, bands of heavy rain will be likely, although not continuous, Friday through Saturday.
Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts of 35 mph will be possible over central Virginia through Friday night. Stronger winds can be expected over parts of southern and southeastern Virginia.
Rainfall totals could be on the order of 2 to 3 inches for the Richmond area with heavier showers, but higher amounts will be possible especially south.
Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect through Sunday for all coastal Virginia counties. Here are the latest storm impact headlines for Virginia:
With respect to rainfall potential for Virginia, NHC expects only a slight chance of excessive, flash-flooding type rainfall, whereas the chances over North Carolina are high. This is their excessive rainfall outlook for Friday and the multi-day storm totals forecast from the Weather Prediction Center.
We will continue to monitor the latest from the Hurricane Center on Florence, and keep you updated on air, online, and on our NBC12 weather app.
