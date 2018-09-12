Dozens of medical evacuees are fleeing to Richmond to escape Hurricane Florence

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As he sits on the couch watching the Weather Channel, William Lennon is monitoring Hurricane Florence very closely.
“It became more ominous as time passed that this was going to be a bad storm,” William Lennon said.
This tough New Yorker spent 16 years overseas before settling in Virginia. His Assistant Living Facility in Hampton Roads called The Chamberlain was told to evacuate. Some of those residents were sent to the Richmond area to their sister property The Crossings at Ironbridge.
“People here have been wonderful. They have been very welcoming, very warm and any needs we have they were attended too,” Lennon said. “They were very happy. They were just excited to know they were going to be in a safe environment and have the ability to have electricity, water and shelter,” Executive Director of The Crossings at Ironbridge Sherry Matthews said.
From extra supplies, checking the back-up generators and shipping in extra beds, Matthews and her crew spent days getting ready for the nine residents and 3 caretakers seeking safety at her facility - from Senior Citizens to those who served our country.
The Richmond VA Medical Center received 58 patients from the Hampton Roads Facility all seeking help.
“We have seen several large sized buses, four to five ambulances and more to come,” Spokesperson Darlene Edwards said.
It was suppose to be a grand opening for a new parking deck, but it was cancelled as evacuees arrived seeking safety. Many of the patients are suffering spinal injuries. Darlene Edwards says it’s a crucial relationship between facilities.
“The partnership is very important because spinal cord patients have very important needs. We have a very large in patient unit, the largest in the country for VA,” Edwards said.
As crews work to make sure those transferred are comfortable, William Lennon sits and thinks about those who will be directly affected.
“We are all praying for them that they all stay safe because it’s going to be a devastating storm for those connected to the storm where it’s going to hit. It’s serious,” Lennon said.
