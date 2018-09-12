Communities in the Northern Neck urged to evacuate

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Based on Florence’s current path, homeowners along the Rappahannock River could see a storm surge anywhere from 3 to 5 feet, leaving the possibility of severe damage in its wake.
Evacuations are in effect for people who live in Zone A, and while a majority of that zone is focused in the Newport News, Northampton and Norfolk area, there are several communities in the Northern Neck that also fall in that zone.
According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, several towns in Lancaster County, including Morratico, Towles Point, Palmer, Foxwells, Westland, Windmill Point and homes along Fleets Bay are urged to evacuate.
Over the last few days, areas along the Rappahannock have dealt with a coastal flood warning, which has left roads covered in water during high tide. The warning is expected to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
“I don’t like to say this, but we’ve never had water come in our house, but I’m not saying that couldn’t happen,” said Bobbie Bates, of Morattico. “My husband was able to protect so many things in the last storm that was bad, and had we not been here it would have torn us up and the neighbors."
While state officials have told homeowners in communities along the Rappahannock to evacuate, some people have decided to stay put.
"If you leave your property, it’s vulnerable to nature unless you stay here and watch it and take care of things,” said Fred Bates.
For the last three days, the Bates' have prepared for Florence by testing their generator and securing items around their home.
"We typically keep things up off the concrete anyway because of the moisture problem but when we have an issue like this with the storm we just try to move everything as high as we can and out of the flood zone," Fred said.
"Anyone who has a boat tries to get it up in the creek or in a better area on land if it’s small enough that they can pull,” Bobbie said.
Morattico is on low-lying land right next to the Rappahannock River.
In past storms, the area has seen severe flooding and power outages.
"We had water right here [up to the third step] during the storm with Isabel [in 2003] and the tide rose all day long," Fred said.
Six miles upriver, the elevation rises, leaving those homeowners in a safer area.
“We’re going to stay put,” said Emily Wilkinson, of Tidewater. “We have plenty of water, a generator, a grill. I think we’ll be OK.” Wilkinson does have concerns about her neighbors further south who may not be as lucky as her.
"I hope they take this seriously and they evacuate,” Wilkinson added. “There have been storms in the past where the tide, wind and the surge all combine for the perfect storm and it has been a problem."
The Bates said if the path of Florence gets worse, they may consider evacuating the area later in the week.
