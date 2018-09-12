Businesses prepare deals in preparation for Florence

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As Hurricane Florence approaches, several major companies are stepping in to provide relief for those impacted by the storm.
Lyft is offering free rides to any official state or local shelter, up to $15 using code VAFLORENCE18. Starting now until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12.
Verizon Wireless is saying “We’ve Got Your Back”, by offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by the storm. Verizon also says it will not restrict internet speed for first responders in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
“People rely on our network every day to stay connected to loved ones and that need increases when a disaster strikes,” said Russ Preite, president, Southeast Market for Verizon Wireless.
Comcast has opened more than 45,000 Xfinity WiFi hot-spots across the commonwealth to anyone who needs them including non-Xfinity customers to help for free. The hot spots will be open until Monday, September 17.
BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering anyone who lives in Virginia a free three-month membership so they can stock up on storm preparation supplies, including water, batteries, gas and food.
10 U-Haul companies across the Carolina’s and Virginia are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage at 94 facilities to any residents who need it.
