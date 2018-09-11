Hurricane Florence’s impact on college football

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Tech has canceled its football game scheduled for Sept. 15 with Eastern Carolina, and the University of Virginia has moved its game to Nashville, TN.
East Carolina contacted Virginia Tech on Tuesday to say that it would not be making the trip to Blacksburg due to severe weather from Hurricane Florence.
VT has not made any other announcements regarding other events scheduled for the weekend.
Information regarding tickets for those who have one for the game will be made at a later time. Virginia Tech has left open the possibility of the game being rescheduled.
The Cavaliers’ game with Ohio will be played at Vanderbilt Stadium due to heavy rain expected in the Charlottesville area. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern.
A TV broadcast agreement with ESPN is still being developed.
Admission for the game is free. Ticket refund information is available at VirginiaSports.com/tickets.
The University of Richmond has moved its originally schedule home football game from Saturday to Thursday at 5 p.m.
The game against Saint Francis will now take place at DeGol Field on Saint Francis' campus in Loretto, PA.
The game will be broadcast online at www.richmondspiders.com.
The Virginia State University Trojans has decided to reschedule the football game scheduled for Sept. 15.
A reschedule date will be determined and made public.
