U-Haul offering free storage for storm victims

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - U-Haul is offering free storage at facilities in Virginia the Carolinas and Georgia for people affected by Hurricane Florence.
Ten U-Haul companies, including in Richmond, are opening 94 facilities for free 30-day storage, according to MarketWatch.
A state of emergency has been declared in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia in advance of Hurricane Florence making landfall.
In Virginia, 39 facilities are being made available, including Richmond, Henrico, Fredericksburg and Petersburg.
A full list can be found here. Contact the facility for details.
