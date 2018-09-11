Closings and delays for Hurricane Florence

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As Hurricane Florence nears landfall, impacts could be felt throughout much of Virginia.
AMELIA COUNTY
- Amelia County Public Schools closed Friday
- Amelia Academy: Closed Friday
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY
- Public schools closed Thursday and Friday
BRUNSWICK
- Brunswick County Schools closed Thursday and Friday; 12 mo. employees report on time Thursday; No 12 mo. report on Friday
- Brunswick Academy: Closed through Sunday
CAROLINE COUNTY
- Caroline County Public Schools closed Friday; Thursday after-school activities canceled
CHARLES CITY
- Charles City County Schools: Half-day Wednesday; Closed Thursday and Friday
CHESTERFIELD
- Chesterfield County Public Schools: After-school events canceled Thursday through Saturday; closed Friday
- Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation: All activities, recreation centers, historic sites and parks closed Friday and Saturday
- Abraxas Home Care: Closed Sept. 12-16 (employees code Red)
- Al Madina School: Closed Friday
- Blu’s Dance Studio: Closed Thursday through Sunday
- The Cardiac Connection Home Health: Closed Thursday through Sunday
- Gentle East Martial Arts: Closed Friday and Saturday
- Guardian Christian Academy: Closed Friday; No childcare services available
- K & K Painting: Closed Thursday through Saturday
- Life Christian Academy: Closed Friday
- Millwood School: Closed Friday; Afternoon activities canceled Friday and Saturday
- Oak Grove Christian Preschool: Closed Friday
- Professional Career Institute: Closed Friday
- Richmond Christian School: Closed Friday
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
- Colonial Heights Public Schools: Closed Friday
DINWIDDIE
- Dinwiddie County Public Schools: after-school activities canceled Thursday; Closed Friday
- Dinwiddie Parks and Recreation: Activities canceled Thursday through Sunday
EMPORIA
- City of Emporia: Closed Friday
ESSEX
- Essex County Schools: Closed Friday; after-school activities canceled Thursday
FARMVILLE
- Andy Taylor Center for Early Childhood Development at Longwood University: Closed Friday
- Beulah AME Church: Friends & Family Day and 150th Anniversary Celebration canceled for Sunday
GOOCHLAND
- Goochland County Schools: After-school activities canceled Thursday-Sunday
GREENSVILLE
- Greensville County Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday
HANOVER
- Hanover County Public Schools: Closed Friday; EMP Code 1
- Randolph-Macon College: Closed Thursday - Sunday
HENRICO
- Henrico County Public Schools: After-school programs canceled Thursday; Closed Friday through Sunday
- Grace Christian School: Closed Friday
- Kiddie Cavity Care and Orthodontics: Closing at 12 p.m. Thursday
- Kitty’s Kids at Shady Grove: Closed Friday
- Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad: 60th Anniversary Celebration Saturday postponed to Oct. 6
- Mechanicsville Baptist Child Care: Closed Friday
- Richmond Autism Integration Network: Closed Saturday
- Stephen S. Young, D.D.S., P.C.: Closed Friday
- St. Peter Baptist Church CDC: Closed Friday
- Tree of Life: Closed Thursday through Sunday
- TPC Indian & Sri Lankan Food Festival - event postponed to Oct. 13
HOPEWELL
- Hopewell City Public Schools: Closed Friday; Evening activities canceled
KING AND QUEEN
- Public schools closing at noon, plus closed Thursday and Friday. All activities canceled.
KING WILLIAM
- King William County Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday; Employee code 6
LANCASTER
- Lancaster County Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday
LUNENBERG
- Lunenberg County Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday; Thursday: Employee code: 12-0; Friday: Employee code: 12-8
MECKLENBURG
- Mecklenburg County Schools: Closed Friday
MIDDLESEX
- Middlesex County Schools: Closed Friday
NEW KENT
- New Kent County Schools: Closed Friday
- Bridging Communities Regional Career & Technical Center: Closed Friday
- For Kids Only Child Care: Closed Friday
NORTHUMBERLAND
- Northumberland County Schools: Closed Friday
NOTTOWAY
- Nottoway County Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday
- Kenston Forest School: Closed Friday
PETERSBURG
- Petersburg Public Schools: After-school activities canceled Thursday; school closed Friday; weekend activities canceled
- Amazon Fulfillment Center RIC1: Closed Thursday
- Appomattox Regional Governor’s School: Closed Friday
- Believe-N-U Academic Development Center: Closed Friday
- Richard Bland College: Closed through Sunday; Essential personnel report as scheduled
POWHATAN
- Powhatan General and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Combined Courts: Friday
PRINCE GEORGE
- Prince George County Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday; Employees code 4
- Rowanty Vocational Technical Center: Closed Thursday and Friday
PRINCE EDWARD
- Prince Edward Branch NAACP: Freedom Fund Banquet postponed to Oct. 6
RICHMOND
- Richmond Public Schools: After-school activities canceled Thursday; schools closed Friday
- Bon View School: Closed Friday
- Brilliant Minds Early Intervention Center: Closed Friday
- CodeRVA Regional High School: Closed Friday
- Elijah House Academy: Closed Friday
- The Faison Center for Autism: Closing at 12:15 p.m. Friday; School/clinic/adult day
- Good Neighbor Day Support: Closed Friday
- Good Shepherd Episcopal School: Closing at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday; Closed Friday
- Hill Phoenix, Inc.: Plants 1, 2, 1821 closed Friday and Saturday
- Maggie Walker Governor’s School: Closed Friday; No games Thursday-Sunday
- Open Door Worship Center: Bible study canceled Wednesday; Extended day-care and afternoon activities canceled
- Patterson Avenue SDA Church: Let’s Move Day 5K Fun Run canceled Sept. 16
- Richmond Academy: Closing Friday at 12:30 p.m.
- Richmond Prep: Closed Friday
- Richmond South Central 9th Voter District: Meeting led by Councilman Jones canceled
- St. Andrew’s School: Closed Friday
- St. Gertrude High School: Closed Friday
- St. Michael’s Episcopal School: Closed Friday; Extended day closed
- University of Richmond: Family weekend canceled
- UMFS' Charterhouse School: Closed Friday
- Victory Christian Academy: Closed Friday
- Virginia Commonwealth University: Closed Thursday through Sunday
- Virginia Playground Services: Thursday and Friday
- Virginia Union University: Closes at noon Tuesday through Sunday
RICHMOND COUNTY
- Richmond County Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday; Friday: 12-mo. employee code 0
SOUTHAMPTON
- Southampton County Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday
SURRY
- Surry County Schools: Closed Wednesday - Friday
- Surry County Government Center: Closed Friday
- Surry District Courts: Closed Friday
SUSSEX
- Readville Baptist Church: Homecoming and revival canceled Sept. 16-18
- Sussex County Public Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday
- Sussex I and II State Prisons: Code yellow for non-essential staff on Friday
- Sussex District Courts: Closed Friday
WARSAW
- Rappahannock Community College: Closed through Saturday
WEST POINT
- West Point Public Schools: Closed Friday
