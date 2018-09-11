Classes canceled, college students evacuating ahead of Florence

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As Hurricane Florence gets closer to making landfall, colleges and universities in Central Virginia and along the coast are making the call to cancel classes, with some issuing voluntary evacuations, others requiring students to leave campus.
"I was one of the first people to leave," explained Jaime Raysor, a sophomore at Hampton University. "I wasn't really thinking it was too serious until I looked and checked for myself, and that's when I tried to get in touch with anyone I could to find a way to get out of the area because I know my school floods pretty badly on a regular basis when it rains."
Raysor has family who lives in Richmond and knew who to call when she wanted to quickly get out of the path of the storm. While she said she was one of the first in her dorm to leave Tuesday, the university eventually issued an advisory for canceled classes, beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Hampton is one of several schools to make the call to cancel classes until Monday, Sept. 17.
“My first reaction was how soon could I get to her,” said Thelma O’Neal, Raysor’s aunt. “Once we got to campus and back to Richmond we hit 64 and it was bumper-to-bumper.”
O'Neal said it seemed families were trying to evacuate students as quickly as possible, as so much uncertainty continues.
"I can't go home because Wilmington is getting hit and that is where my family is, my grandmother said ‘you can come to me, I'm all the way up here and we are just getting rain,’" explained Virginia Wesleyan sophomore Yaminah Lewis, whose classes were canceled starting Wednesday.
With her family in Southeastern North Carolina, she said it made the most sense to head to Maryland, while her family in North Carolina has decided to evacuate Wilmington and go to Charlotte. Lewis says Virginia Wesleyan struggles with flooding due to heavy rain, and it made the most sense to leave as soon as she could.
"I actually have an evening class [Tuesday] but because I want to leave early, I told my professor and he's fine with that and almost everyone is leaving today."
Students and staff at the University of Richmond filled sand bags Tuesday. The school said they have some low spots and wanted to make sure they were prepared.
Virginia State University planned a town hall for students who will be staying on campus through the rest of the week, to help them best prepare for the storm.
Other colleges and universities are asking the community to make sure they are signed-up for alerts, and closely following social media for the latest on cancellations and possible evacuations.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.