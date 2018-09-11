Blue Ridge Parkway urges campers to evacuate

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Blue Ridge Parkway campgrounds in Virginia will be under a mandatory evacuation order starting on Wednesday at 5 p.m as Hurricane Florence heads toward North Carolina.
The parkway, which spans Virginia and North Carolina, has issued evacuation orders for both states. North Carolina campgrounds will be under a voluntary evacuation order.
All affected campers are eligible for refunds, including backcountry camping.
The Shenandoah National Park has closed all backcountry camping across the Shenandoah Valley starting on Wednesday.
Hurricane Florence, which is expected to hit land in North Carolina on Friday, will directly affect the Shenandoah Valley on Friday and Saturday with heavy rain and flooding. If stalling occurs, the area may still be impacted into Sunday.
Flooding on the overly saturated ground and tropical storm force winds may lead to mudslides in the mountainous area and a large number of downed trees.
For more information on the status of Skyline Drive, please contact 540-999-3500.
