Daughter to serve 25 years for killing mother in Richmond’s southside

(WWBT) - A woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for stabbing her mother to death in a home on Peyton Avenue, in Richmond’s southside.
Police were called around 5:52 a.m. for a domestic incident in the 3800 block of Peyton Avenue.
When police arrived, they found Shirley Washington, 78, stabbed to death inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her adult son was also found inside with a stab wound that is considered non-life threatening.
Janice Tyler also pleaded guilty to stabbing her brother. She will serve a total of 25 years in prison.
