Teen sentenced to 20 years for 17-year-old’s murder
De-Jore Cook and Deemoni Parson (Source: Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 8, 2018 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 3:50 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A teenager has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old in Mosby Court. A second person was also shot.

De-Jore L. Cook, 17, of Richmond pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two firearm charges.

Deemoni L. Parson, 17, of Richmond was also charged in the double shooting.

Both of them were originally charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the March 7, 2018, shooting.

Around 10:25 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street and found two 17-year-old victims with gunshot wounds.

One of those victims died. The other victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

