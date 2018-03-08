Teen sentenced to 20 years for 17-year-old’s murder

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A teenager has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old in Mosby Court. A second person was also shot.
De-Jore L. Cook, 17, of Richmond pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two firearm charges.
Deemoni L. Parson, 17, of Richmond was also charged in the double shooting.
Both of them were originally charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the March 7, 2018, shooting.
Around 10:25 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street and found two 17-year-old victims with gunshot wounds.
One of those victims died. The other victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.