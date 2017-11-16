Sodomy, weapon charge against Henrico man thrown out

By Ashley Monfort | November 15, 2017 at 9:39 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 11:46 AM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A sodomy charge against a Henrico man were thrown out in court.

Jarrell D. Pate also had a concealed weapons charge thrown out in the charges stemming from 2017.

He had been accused of supervising children who were allegedly selling items door-to-door or at shopping centers with no connection to a fundraiser.

The sodomy charge was not related to those incidents.

Pate did plead guilty to a gun charge and served two months in jail - he had a 12-month sentence with 10 months of that suspended. He also pleaded guilty to a safety belt violation and payed a fine.

