Sodomy, weapon charge against Henrico man thrown out

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A sodomy charge against a Henrico man were thrown out in court.
Jarrell D. Pate also had a concealed weapons charge thrown out in the charges stemming from 2017.
He had been accused of supervising children who were allegedly selling items door-to-door or at shopping centers with no connection to a fundraiser.
The sodomy charge was not related to those incidents.
Pate did plead guilty to a gun charge and served two months in jail - he had a 12-month sentence with 10 months of that suspended. He also pleaded guilty to a safety belt violation and payed a fine.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.