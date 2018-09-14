Skip to content
Healthcare Pros
Home Pros
Neighborhood Health Watch
News
Weather
Sports
On Your Side
12 About Town
About Us
TV
Home
Watch Live
Send it to 12
Community Calendar
Stay Connected
Wake-Up Roundup
Picture your pet
NBC12 Pet Cam
News
National
State
Richmond
Chesterfield
Henrico
Hanover
Tri-cities
Crime
Business
Education
Nominate a Teacher
Weather
Weather Blog
Radar
Closings
Allergy Report
JES Weathernet
Dress for the Weather
On Your Side
Acts of Kindness
RVA Parenting
Restaurant Report
Investigate
Savings Guide
TV
RVA Today
What's Trending
Where's Rachael Ray?
Traffic
Pump Patrol
About Us
Meet the Team
Management Team
NBC12 Viewpoint
NBC12 Jobs
Politics
National Politics
Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Hardee's Super Fan Contest
Remnants of Florence spark numerous tornadoes
One of those warnings gave NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden “chills” while he was broadcasting on air.
By
NBC12 Newsroom
Thousands without power due to severe weather
By
Brian Tynes
Published 25m at 7:41 PM
VIDEOS: Tornadoes rip through Central Virginia
By
NBC12 Newsroom
Published 2h at 5:36 PM
1 killed in building collapse in Chesterfield
By
Brian Tynes
Published 2h at 5:13 PM
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 32
By
RNN Staff
Published 3h at 4:53 PM
Live updates: Damage reported throughout Central Virginia
By
NBC12 Newsroom
Published 4h at 3:52 PM
76
Currently in
Richmond, VA
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
Schools closing early, cancelling activities due to heavy rain, storms
By
NBC12 Newsroom
Published 5h at 2:48 PM
Download the NBC12 News App Now
Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App
TODAY'S HEADLINES
Thousands without power due to severe weather
Dominion Energy reported more than 6,900 outages in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico as of 6 p.m. Monday.
By
Brian Tynes
25m
25m
Remnants of Florence spark numerous tornadoes
One of those warnings gave NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden “chills” while he was broadcasting on air.
By
NBC12 Newsroom
1h
1h
VIDEOS: Tornadoes rip through Central Virginia
NBC12 viewers have sent numerous videos and photos as tornadoes ripped through Central Virginia on Monday afternoon.
By
NBC12 Newsroom
2h
2h
1 killed in building collapse in Chesterfield
By
Brian Tynes
Live updates: Damage reported throughout Central Virginia
By
NBC12 Newsroom
Schools closing early, cancelling activities due to heavy rain, storms
By
NBC12 Newsroom
1 dead, 1 injured in separate Richmond shootings
A man was pronounced dead at the scene of apparent gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
By
Brian Tynes
5h
5h
Thieves targeting unlocked vehicles in Campbell County
Thieves targeting unlocked vehicles in Campbell County
By
Terrance Dixon
1:22 PM
1:22 PM
Companies offer free prom dresses for girls
By
Terrance Dixon
Published 12:46 PM at 12:46 PM
Henrico hosting job fair for multiple county agencies
By
Terrance Dixon
Published 11:58 AM at 11:58 AM
Richmond police ID couple killed in murder-suicide
By
NBC12 Newsroom
Published 11:30 AM at 11:30 AM
Watch NBC12 Live Anytime
First Alert: Tracking Florence
Send Us Your Photos and Videos
Start Streaming on Roku & Amazon Fire
NATIONAL HEADLINES
GOP plans Senate hearing next week for Kavanaugh, accuser
By
Alan Fram and
Lisa Mascaro
Published 20m at 7:45 PM
US slashes number of refugees to 30,000 for next year
By
Susannah George
Published 52m at 7:13 PM
Trump imposes tariffs on $200B more of Chinese goods
Published 1h at 6:15 PM
Trump declassifies documents related to FBI Russia probe
President Donald Trump on Monday declassified a trove of documents related to the early days of the FBI's Russia investigation, including portions of a secret surveillance warrant and former FBI Director James Comey's text messages.
By
Chad Day
2h
2h
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 32
Historic and likely catastrophic flooding is expected, as dams and levees threaten to fail and rivers have not yet crested across the Carolinas.
By
RNN Staff
3h
3h
SPORTS
Spiders score 2 late touchdowns to pull off win
Tyler Wilkins caught a pass in the corner of the end zone with two seconds left, giving Richmond a 35-27 victory over Saint Francis of Pennsylvania on Thursday night.
Published September 14, 2018 at 4:20 AM
High School Scoreboard - Sept. 12
By
Marc Davis
September 12
September 12
Cartoonist slammed for perceived racist depiction of Serena Williams
September 11
September 11
Hurricane Florence’s impact on college football
By
Brian Tynes
September 11
September 11
Hurricane Florence causes high school football games to be rescheduled
With the possibility of Hurricane Florence impacting Central Virginia, several high schools across the region have rescheduled their football games.
By
NBC12 Newsroom
September 11
September 11
NBC12 News is Always On Your Side
Picture Your Pet
RVA Parenting
Start Streaming Investigate TV
12 ABOUT TOWN
12 About Town Takeover at Pizza & Beer of Richmond
Richmond Fall Festivals | 2018 Guide
Time Travelers: Free Admission to 20 Historic Sites in Richmond
‘Harriet’ movie calls for Richmond residents
EDUCATION
Schools closing early, cancelling activities due to heavy rain, storms
By
NBC12 Newsroom
Henrico schools offer workshops to help parents, guardians, teachers
By
NBC12 Newsroom
Parents air concerns over Chesterfield school bus delays
By
Brent Solomon
Greenfield Elementary locked down Monday
By
Brian Tynes
Future surgeons at VCU get 'life-like' chest cavity model
By
HEALTH
Free educational events offered as part of National Medicare Education Week
GRAPHIC: ‘Black, hairy tongue’: Yes, this really happens
By
Kimberly L. Wright
McGuire VA to host annual employment fair Saturday
By
Brian Tynes
Don't wash or reuse condoms, CDC advises
By
Brian Tynes
How to properly dispose of opioids
NATIONAL
'Hang in there': Woman says boss placed lynching image on her desk
By
GOP plans Senate hearing next week for Kavanaugh, accuser
By
Alan Fram and
Lisa Mascaro
Kavanaugh allegations lead to scrambling at White House
By
US slashes number of refugees to 30,000 for next year
By
Susannah George
Trump imposes tariffs on $200B more of Chinese goods
EDITORIAL
NBC12 Viewpoint: Remembering Sen. John McCain
NBC12 Viewpoint: Remembering Sen. John McCain
By
BET: Safety at school
By
NBC12 Viewpoint: Great music in the RVA this weekend!
By
NBC12 Viewpoint: Great music in the RVA this weekend!