One of those warnings gave NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden “chills” while he was broadcasting on air.
Thousands without power due to severe weather
  VIDEOS: Tornadoes rip through Central Virginia
1 killed in building collapse in Chesterfield
  Florence's deluge raises death toll to 32
Live updates: Damage reported throughout Central Virginia
Dominion Energy reported more than 6,900 outages in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico as of 6 p.m. Monday.
Brian Tynes

One of those warnings gave NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden “chills” while he was broadcasting on air.
NBC12 Newsroom

VIDEOS: Tornadoes rip through Central Virginia
  VIDEOS: Tornadoes rip through Central Virginia
NBC12 viewers have sent numerous videos and photos as tornadoes ripped through Central Virginia on Monday afternoon.
NBC12 Newsroom

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of apparent gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Brian Tynes

Thieves targeting unlocked vehicles in Campbell County
Terrance Dixon

Companies offer free prom dresses for girls
Henrico hosting job fair for multiple county agencies
Richmond police ID couple killed in murder-suicide
  GOP plans Senate hearing next week for Kavanaugh, accuser
US slashes number of refugees to 30,000 for next year
Trump imposes tariffs on $200B more of Chinese goods
President Donald Trump on Monday declassified a trove of documents related to the early days of the FBI's Russia investigation, including portions of a secret surveillance warrant and former FBI Director James Comey's text messages.
Chad Day

Historic and likely catastrophic flooding is expected, as dams and levees threaten to fail and rivers have not yet crested across the Carolinas.
RNN Staff

Tyler Wilkins caught a pass in the corner of the end zone with two seconds left, giving Richmond a 35-27 victory over Saint Francis of Pennsylvania on Thursday night.
Marc Davis

Brian Tynes

With the possibility of Hurricane Florence impacting Central Virginia, several high schools across the region have rescheduled their football games.
NBC12 Newsroom

